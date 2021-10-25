Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title

Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.
Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves made a splash Saturday night, both figuratively and literally. At Coach’s Corner, fans were celebrating the team’s first World Series berth since 1999.

The final out in game six of the National League Championship Series would send the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series in more than 20 years, and would send Braves fans into mayhem-- and a hot tub.

John Henderson he camps out each playoff run in a teepee outside of Coach’s Corner for the entire Braves post-season to raise money for different charities, and on Saturday night, the team extended his stay-winning the National league with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

“It’s been a great day. We’re raising money for charity, first off,” Henderson said. “The most important thing. Getting to the World Series and winning the World Series.”

A celebration that goes from Atlanta, all the way down to Savannah, with no signs of stopping.

Some of the fans, feeling like lucky ducks, they’ve already got tickets to the World Series. Game one against the Astros is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified
Gabriel Dowell
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found by police
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
Seven injured after wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media...
Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions 28-19
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2