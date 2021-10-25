Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves made a splash Saturday night, both figuratively and literally. At Coach’s Corner, fans were celebrating the team’s first World Series berth since 1999.

The final out in game six of the National League Championship Series would send the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series in more than 20 years, and would send Braves fans into mayhem-- and a hot tub.

John Henderson he camps out each playoff run in a teepee outside of Coach’s Corner for the entire Braves post-season to raise money for different charities, and on Saturday night, the team extended his stay-winning the National league with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

“It’s been a great day. We’re raising money for charity, first off,” Henderson said. “The most important thing. Getting to the World Series and winning the World Series.”

A celebration that goes from Atlanta, all the way down to Savannah, with no signs of stopping.

Some of the fans, feeling like lucky ducks, they’ve already got tickets to the World Series. Game one against the Astros is on Tuesday.

