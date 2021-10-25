Sky Cams
Georgia shipwreck’s last giant chunk removed from water

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing cargo ship Golden Ray as rescuers can be seen near the bottom of the ship near the tug boat, off St. Simons Island, Ga. The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship has been removed from waters along the coast of Georgia. Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment of the shipwreck floated away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, on a barge outfitted with a special harness(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship has been removed from waters along the coast of Georgia.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment of the shipwreck floated away Monday on a barge outfitted with a special harness.

The ship capsized after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. Work began last November to carve the wreck into eight pieces, using a towering crane that slowly sawed through the ship with a long anchor chain.

The final two pieces of the ship removed from waters off St. Simons Island must be broken down further before they can leave Georgia for a salvage yard in Louisiana.

Other cleanup work remains unfinished.

