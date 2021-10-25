Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2.

That would freeze the free-agent market and threaten the start of spring training in February. Negotiations have been taking place since last spring. Each side thinks the other hasn’t made proposals that will lead toward an agreement replacing the five-year contract that expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 1.

Uncertainty over the 2022 season probably will cause high-spending clubs to delay reaching pricier player agreements. Free agents include Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien and Kris Bryant.

