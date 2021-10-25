Sky Cams
Meeting held Monday night to discuss future of Downtown Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A meeting in Statesboro Monday evening will offer a glimpse into the future of the city’s downtown.

If you have ideas on how to improve Statesboro’s downtown and Blue Mile corridor, city leaders would like you to come to the meeting as they go over their plan before they start to finalize it in January.

Signs along South Main Street as for people’s input. City leaders have worked for months on a comprehensive plan that would help grow Statesboro’s Blue Mile as it leads to downtown. Monday night marks the second of two meetings to let people see the plans and offer input before the city and it’s consulting firm hammer out a finalized version.

The city’s Planning and Development Director, Kathy Field, says they’ve identified a range of options.

“Including a boutique hotel, in-fill housing, greenspace, more restaurants and entertainment venues...things like that which we think will help stimulate the downtown area,” Field said.

The meeting happens at the First United Methodist Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

