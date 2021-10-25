Sky Cams
Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Jaguars will plat the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Despite all the headaches coach Urban Meyer has caused the Jacksonville Jaguars in just nine months on the job, his plan to provide players the “best of the best” has the small-market team headed in a new and potentially game-altering direction.

Most would agree it’s overdue for a franchise that has been a laughingstock for the better part of the past decade. Jacksonville is moving forward with plans to upgrade its aging stadium and the area surrounding TIAA Bank Field.

Meyer, a three-time national championship-winning coach, is proving to be the catalyst for change.

