Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

MONDAY | Morning rain gives way to a drier afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’re waking up to milder temperatures in the 60s and scattered, to numerous, rain showers. Damp weather remains in the forecast through the morning commute.

Under increasing sunshine, the forecast dries out from west, to east, after 7 or 8 a.m. It’ll be partly, to mostly, cloudy this afternoon with temperatures recovering back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll be a touch humid this afternoon.

A cold front could bring a brief, spotty shower or two this evening before we completely dry and clear out tonight.

We’ll wake up to cooler, drier and clearer weather Tuesday morning. Pleasant fall weather and plenty of sunshine rule the Tuesday and Wednesday forecasts.

I’m tracking a risk of strong storms Thursday. It appears the greatest chance of nasty weather will be in the morning and early afternoon, followed by improving conditions.

Much chillier weather filters in through Halloween weekend with mornings in the 40s and 50s and afternoons and 60s and 70s.

Have a safe commute,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified
Gabriel Dowell
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found by police
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
Seven injured after wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Wet start to the week, cool weather to follow
Cooler air not too far away
Andrew's Sunday night forecast 10.24
First Alert Weather
Warm start to the week ahead of our next front
First Alert Weather
Brief return of warmer air