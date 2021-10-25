MONDAY | Morning rain gives way to a drier afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’re waking up to milder temperatures in the 60s and scattered, to numerous, rain showers. Damp weather remains in the forecast through the morning commute.

Under increasing sunshine, the forecast dries out from west, to east, after 7 or 8 a.m. It’ll be partly, to mostly, cloudy this afternoon with temperatures recovering back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll be a touch humid this afternoon.

A cold front could bring a brief, spotty shower or two this evening before we completely dry and clear out tonight.

We’ll wake up to cooler, drier and clearer weather Tuesday morning. Pleasant fall weather and plenty of sunshine rule the Tuesday and Wednesday forecasts.

I’m tracking a risk of strong storms Thursday. It appears the greatest chance of nasty weather will be in the morning and early afternoon, followed by improving conditions.

Much chillier weather filters in through Halloween weekend with mornings in the 40s and 50s and afternoons and 60s and 70s.

Have a safe commute,

Cutter

