One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Bulloch County has killed one person.

It happened on Highway 67 on Saturday. Georgia State Patrol confirmed that a blue Chevrolet Cruz was traveling north in the south bound lanes.

That’s when it collided with an Audi with four teenagers inside of it.

The Cruz caught fire. A passenger in that vehicle died on scene. Everyone else was taken to the hospital and has since been released with no major injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz was arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

