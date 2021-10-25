South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Frank Martin has bounced back after the worst basketball season of his career.

He believes his Gamecocks are ready to do the same thing on the court. Martin had COVID-19 twice in the past 18 months, the second time in January as he missed stretches of the disjointed season. The Gamecocks finished 6-15 and just 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference with Martin’s future in doubt. But Martin received a new contract and feels healthy entering the new season.

Martin believes his Gamecocks are ready to play the same physical, competitive brand of basketball when they enjoyed success.

