Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Martin thinks he’s bounced back from the worst season of his career. He believes his Gamecocks are ready for the same thing this year. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Frank Martin has bounced back after the worst basketball season of his career.

He believes his Gamecocks are ready to do the same thing on the court. Martin had COVID-19 twice in the past 18 months, the second time in January as he missed stretches of the disjointed season. The Gamecocks finished 6-15 and just 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference with Martin’s future in doubt. But Martin received a new contract and feels healthy entering the new season.

Martin believes his Gamecocks are ready to play the same physical, competitive brand of basketball when they enjoyed success.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified
Gabriel Dowell
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found by police
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
Seven injured after wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

Latest News

Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.
Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media...
Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions 28-19
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2