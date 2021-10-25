Sky Cams
St. Paul C.M.E. Church celebrates 150 years of worship in Savannah

Sister Dynesha Reeves gives a historical reflection on the churches 150 year history in the...
Sister Dynesha Reeves gives a historical reflection on the churches 150 year history in the Savannah community during a celebration worship at Tiger Arena on Sunday at Savannah State University.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area and national black church leaders gathered today in Savannah to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the St. Paul C.M.E. Church.

It was a full house inside the Tiger Arena around noon at Savannah State University - as area leaders gathered to celebrate. There was song and dance, but most of all prayer.

St. Paul’s Christian Methodist Episcopal Church established in October of 1871. It evolved out of a passion to worship God by enslaved African Americans who came together for services, according to the church website. While St. Paul’s is located on Barnard Street, church leaders held the anniversary worship at Tiger Arena to have more space for pandemic precautions.

Rev. Da’Henri Thurmond Sr is the current senior pastor. The anniversary sermon was delivered by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Notably, those in attendance included: Bishop Thomas L. Brown Sr, of the CME 6th Episcopal District, Rev. Thurmond Tillman, of First African Baptist Church in Savannah, former Savannah mayors Otis Johnson and Edna Jackson, Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery Sr. and Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones with family attorney Lee Merritt.

