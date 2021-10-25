Sky Cams
Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions 28-19

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(Kevork Djansezian | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Jalen Ramsey made an end zone interception on his 27th birthday with five minutes left in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-19 victory over Jared Goff and the winless Detroit Lions.

Goff passed for 268 yards and nearly led the Lions to an upset win in his first meeting with the Rams, who traded him for Stafford in a blockbuster deal last winter.

Goff drove the Lions to the LA 12 in the waning minutes, but Ramsey picked off Goff, who was being hit by Aaron Donald.

