Injuries reported after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured in a house fire in the Pin Point community in Chatham County on Monday morning.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, three people were taken to the hospital. Two people were critically injured.

Fire units responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to the residence on Pin Point Avenue. According to CES, the fire started after an explosion.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Chatham Fire is on scene in Pin Point this morning after an home explosion and subsequent structure fire. Several...

Posted by Chatham Emergency Services on Monday, October 25, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

