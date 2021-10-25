Tips for choosing your perfect pumpkin

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Do you have a favorite type of pumpkin?

“Yes”, Stephen Garcia said.

What’s your favorite type of pumpkin?

Garcia shouted, “BIGGER!”

Big and small, tall and short – pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes. But, no matter it’s shape, you need to make sure you grab a healthy pumpkin if you plan for it to last trough Halloween.

“Look for bruises, kind of like on your skin; dark spots on the pumpkin. Any kind of, like, a maybe like a sore or a soft spot and also flies. It it’s got flies on it… it’s probably rotten”, Chris Zipperer said.

A rotten pumpkin isn’t worth a purchase and won’t last long after it’s brought home.

Not all pumpkins are created equal and some of what you see at your favorite pumpkin patch or supermarket… aren’t even pumpkins!

“Most everything you see that is different or odd, also known as a novelty, is probably a gourd. Pumpkins are pretty much… pretty much pumpkins”, said Zipperer.

While it may be a little untraditional, opting for a Gourd over a pumpkin has it’s advantage.

Chris Zipperer said there are differences between the two, “Gourds last longer. Pumpkins are softer. Gourds last a long time. Also, even after a Gourd – a gourd with a bruise or a spot may last for months. Gourds will last all the way into the winter.”

If you’re looking for something decorative… that you won’t be carving… and would like to stretch out it’s time beautifying your home space – choose a Gourd.

But, if the plan is to carve, don’t do it too early!

Zipperer added, “When you are carving a pumpkin, they only last for - you know – for twenty-four or forty-eight hours after you carve it. So, you don’t want to go carving it a week before Halloween. So, you’re going to make sure once you start cutting it – it’s going to start to decline.”

Do you carve pumpkins?

“Maybe”, said Garcia.

Are you going to care pumpkins this year?

“Maybe”, said Garcia.

