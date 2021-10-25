Veterinary hospital reopens after tornado hit the Lowcountry

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - Three months after Port Royal Veterinary hospital was damaged by a tornado, it reopened to the public on Monday.

It was all due to tropical storm Elsa back in early July. At the time, there was water all over the building and trees even came through the ceiling.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Monday the veterinary hospital had a soft re-opening.

We spoke with the owner about what services that means they currently have.

“We’re able at this point to use pretty much the front of the building and some of the other areas. So seeing things like pets for wellness visits, vaccines, minor injuries and illnesses, things like that we can do. We just are not to the point where we can take on the major surgeries that we have in the past until we can get that room repaired,” said Dr. Mari Kay Campbell, owner and veterinarian.

The veterinary hospital was able to reopen after it raised over $100,000 thanks to the community. Dr. Campbell says they are hoping to fully reopen by December.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.