All COVID-19 booster doses available through Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine earlier this year, you might be eligible for a booster shot starting Tuesday in the Coastal Empire.

Coastal Health District health departments are already offering the Pfizer booster to those that qualify, but for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 26, they will also offer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters as well.

You can get a booster shot if you received your second Moderna dose at least six months ago and you are 65 years or older, are a resident in a long-term care setting, or are 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or increased risk of exposure because of where you live or work.

You can receive your Johnson and Johnson booster as long as it has been two months since your initial vaccine. There are no other criteria for this booster.

When you go to get a booster, you decide which brand to receive. You can mix any three of the available COVID-19 vaccines that are approved in the U.S., so regardless of your initial vaccine, you can receive a booster of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson as long as you qualify.

“These boosters are just doing their job, they are boosting the immunity for those that got the initial round of vaccinations so the boosters are very important to make sure those that have immunity maintain that immunity,” said Sierra Peebles, County Nurse Manager Chatham County Health Department.

Not every location will have all booster brands so you will need to make an appointment.

For the first day at the annex building for the Chatham County Health Department, they have 400 appointments available. Appointments start at 8:30 a.m. but depending on which vaccine booster you would like to receive, there are limited spots left for Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of options in the coming days and weeks.

To schedule your booster shot appointment online now through the Coastal Health District, click here.

