Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

All COVID-19 booster doses available through Coastal Health District

*
*(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine earlier this year, you might be eligible for a booster shot starting Tuesday in the Coastal Empire.

Coastal Health District health departments are already offering the Pfizer booster to those that qualify, but for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 26, they will also offer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters as well.

You can get a booster shot if you received your second Moderna dose at least six months ago and you are 65 years or older, are a resident in a long-term care setting, or are 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or increased risk of exposure because of where you live or work.

You can receive your Johnson and Johnson booster as long as it has been two months since your initial vaccine. There are no other criteria for this booster.

When you go to get a booster, you decide which brand to receive. You can mix any three of the available COVID-19 vaccines that are approved in the U.S., so regardless of your initial vaccine, you can receive a booster of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson as long as you qualify.

“These boosters are just doing their job, they are boosting the immunity for those that got the initial round of vaccinations so the boosters are very important to make sure those that have immunity maintain that immunity,” said Sierra Peebles, County Nurse Manager Chatham County Health Department.

Not every location will have all booster brands so you will need to make an appointment.

For the first day at the annex building for the Chatham County Health Department, they have 400 appointments available. Appointments start at 8:30 a.m. but depending on which vaccine booster you would like to receive, there are limited spots left for Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of options in the coming days and weeks.

To schedule your booster shot appointment online now through the Coastal Health District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified

Latest News

For the first time this year, the Coastal Health District is offering a drive-thru clinic for...
CHD holding drive-thru flu shot clinic in Savannah
Savannah doctor hopes Pfizer COVID vaccine is approved for younger children soon
Savannah doctor hopes Pfizer COVID vaccine is approved for younger children soon
Savannah doctor discusses COVID safety for the holiday season
Savannah doctor discusses COVID safety for the holiday season
Savannah doctor discusses COVID safety for the holiday season