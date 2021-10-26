Chatham Co. leaders looking into safety improvements at soccer complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two weeks since a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Mario Wallace shot and killed Rajah Young on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Officers say Wallace and Young knew each other.

Both parents and community leaders say all they want is a safe place to play, but it’s not yet clear what plans are in place to make that happen.

Police lights are not something parents want to see while their kids play sports. Chatham County Manager Lee Smith knows that and is ready to make some improvements.

“Bottom line - it’s about these kids. It’s unfortunate that these kids get forced in a situation to see and hear this stuff, you know that’s obviously not good. I do feel like the things we’re going to do will help. Will it be perfect? No,” Smith said.

Smith says the actions they are looking to take include increasing patrol at the complex, doing a study on how to better parking lot lighting, and enacting stricter parking regulations to keep people in specific areas.

He knows these changes will come at a cost but says it would be worth it.

“It’s about safety and if we need to do that and invest more dollars than we’re going to do that,” Smith said.

