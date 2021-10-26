Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham Co. leaders looking into safety improvements at soccer complex

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two weeks since a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Mario Wallace shot and killed Rajah Young on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Officers say Wallace and Young knew each other.

Both parents and community leaders say all they want is a safe place to play, but it’s not yet clear what plans are in place to make that happen.

Police lights are not something parents want to see while their kids play sports. Chatham County Manager Lee Smith knows that and is ready to make some improvements.

“Bottom line - it’s about these kids. It’s unfortunate that these kids get forced in a situation to see and hear this stuff, you know that’s obviously not good. I do feel like the things we’re going to do will help. Will it be perfect? No,” Smith said.

Smith says the actions they are looking to take include increasing patrol at the complex, doing a study on how to better parking lot lighting, and enacting stricter parking regulations to keep people in specific areas.

He knows these changes will come at a cost but says it would be worth it.

“It’s about safety and if we need to do that and invest more dollars than we’re going to do that,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Latest News

For the first time this year, the Coastal Health District is offering a drive-thru clinic for...
CHD holding drive-thru flu shot clinic in Savannah
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect arrested for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Final section of the Golden Ray removed from the St. Simons Sound
Flu Shot Clinic
Flu Shot Clinic