CHD holding drive-thru flu shot clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time this year, the Coastal Health District is offering a drive-thru clinic for flu shots.

The first of two drive-thru flu shot clinics is happening Tuesday, Oct. 26, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus. No appointment is required.

The Coastal Health District is recommending everyone six months of age and older get the flu vaccine.

Most insurance, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted, and if you do not have insurance, there will be a small fee.

The Chatham County Health Department says they typically have a good turnout at their drive-thru events and they are hoping to give out at least 100 flu shots during Tuesday’s event.

“We’ve got to build our immunity back up and the flu virus can come back very strong this year, so, if this is the year you want to get a flu shot, we definitely encourage that because the flu vaccine can help you build immunity. It is not going to guarantee that you are not going to get the flu virus but it will make sure your illness is less severe,” said Sierra Peebles, County Nurse Manager Chatham County Health Department.

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide protection, so health experts recommend getting the shot now so you have some immunity as we head into the holiday season.

If you can’t make this event, there will be another drive-thru flu shot clinic offered Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.

Please keep in mind that there will not be any Covid testing at Georgia Tech Savannah on Tuesday since they will be hosting this flu shot clinic instead.

There will also be a flu shot clinic Tuesday in Hinesville. This will be a walk-in clinic by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be at the Liberty County Health Department (1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy). To make an appointment, call 912-876-2173.

For other upcoming drive-thru flu shot clinics for the Coastal Health District, click here.

