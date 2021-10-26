Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Latest News

Final section of Golden Ray removed
Final section of Golden Ray removed
Arbery Trial: Judge denies motion to ban demonstrations outside courthouse
Arbery Trial: Judge denies motion to ban demonstrations outside courthouse
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Nor’easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record