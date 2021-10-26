Sky Cams
City shares findings from REAL Savannah Task Force

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since last summer, we’re hearing from the REAL Savannah Task Force.

REAL stands for Racial Equity and Leadership. It’s a group of 45 citizens Mayor Van Johnson put together last year following George Floyd protests across the country and here in the Coastal Empire.

This is an almost 100-page report put together by the task force. Mayor Van Johnson made it a point to say Savannah is not “equal or equitable.” Former Mayor Otis Johnson leads the taskforce and he said their findings include hard data that documents disparities with race and class that exist in Savannah.

Mayor Van Johnson said the protests of last year sparked this task force and they wanted a movement more than a moment. The taskforce said they analyzed criminal justice, education, health, housing, and the environment. And Johnson says their findings show there is work that needs to be done.

“Until it deals with its racial history and its racial present, it will never be able to deal with its racial future. And unless it deals with its racial future, then the class issues that are centered around race, will continue to segment this community in haves and have nots,” said Dr. Otis Johnson.

Mayor Van Johnson says for the rest of his term serving the City of Savannah, he will challenge city government, school systems, county and municipal partners on how they provide equity across our community. He called this a game changing report.

The Taskforce plans to formally present this to city council at their meeting Thursday.

