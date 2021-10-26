Sky Cams
Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, right, is congratulated by Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series in no small part thanks to the trades general manager Alex Anthopoulos made during the season.

The Braves got outfielders Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler along with reliever Richard Rodriguez in four swaps in the hours before the July 30 trade deadline. Those deals were in addition to the acquisition of outfielder Joc Pederson two weeks earlier.

Rosario, Duvall and Pederson combined to drive in 17 of Atlanta’s 28 runs in its six-game NL Championship Series win over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and Rosario was selected MVP as the Braves advanced to a World Series matchup against the Houston Astros starting Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

