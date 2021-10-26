Sky Cams
Garden City holds meeting to get public input on expanded gymnasium

Residents of Garden City were invited to give their input on the plan for a new expanded gymnasium facility.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents of Garden City were invited to give their input on the plan for a new expanded gymnasium facility.

Residents gathered in the current Garden City Gym, just off Priscilla D Thomas Way, to take a look at some possible plans for the next facility. New features could include a new gym itself, an expanded multi-purpose field as well as maintaining some of the existing structures.

They asked residents to fill out comment cards about what they’d like to see out of the new facility, which could house more than your typical gym.

“It’d be more than just a gym over here because some of the things we’d like to do is put a mini police precinct over here. Maybe an office where they could come and pay their water bill because now, they have to go over to Dean Forest Road and that has a lot of traffic. So, I’m excited about that feature that they could come over here and be so much more convenient,” said Garden City Mayor Don Bethune.

After collecting all the comment cards a consultant will put together a rendering of what the facility could look like for the public to see before moving forward.

