Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
(KKTV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A JROTC instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Wayne County High School.

Harold Hill, 39, is being charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery, according to the Jesup Police Department. Hill was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Oct. 22, 2021.

Police say the investigation is on-going. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

If you have any information, the Jesup Police Department is asking you to contact them at (912) 427-1300.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Latest News

WTOC won two GABBY awards at the 2021 Georgia Association of Broadcasters GABCON annual...
WTOC honored with two GABBY awards
Final section of Golden Ray removed
Final section of Golden Ray removed
Final section of the Golden Ray removed from the St. Simons Sound
Chatham Co. leaders looking into safety improvements at soccer complex