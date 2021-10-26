JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A JROTC instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Wayne County High School.

Harold Hill, 39, is being charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery, according to the Jesup Police Department. Hill was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Oct. 22, 2021.

Police say the investigation is on-going. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

If you have any information, the Jesup Police Department is asking you to contact them at (912) 427-1300.

