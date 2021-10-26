Sky Cams
LIVE: News conference as the last piece of the Golden Ray is removed

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The final piece of an overturned ship off the coast of Georgia has been removed.

The South Korean cargo ship, the Golden Ray, took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment was taken away on a barge.

The ship capsized after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019.

Unified Command is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the removal process.

Golden Ray update

#WATCH: The final piece of the Golden Ray has been removed from the St. Simons Sound. >>> https://bit.ly/3brWFoN

Posted by WTOC-TV on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

