Millen woman accused of using vehicle as a weapon

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a suspect in an injury hit-and-run has turned herself in and been arrested.

It all happened after the Millen Police Department was dispatched at 5:35 p.m. Sunday to 426 Toby Drive to investigate a report of a verbal altercation.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 36-year-old Augusta woman, lying on the ground.

She said she had been struck by a vehicle driven by Keyunata Watson, of Millen, according to police.

The victim was flown to Augusta University in Augusta for treatment.

Police said Tuesday that Watson had turned herself in around 9 p.m. Monday.

She was booked into Jenkins County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to police.

