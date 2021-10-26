Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Millen woman accused of using vehicle as a weapon

Keyunata Watson
Keyunata Watson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a suspect in an injury hit-and-run has turned herself in and been arrested.

It all happened after the Millen Police Department was dispatched at 5:35 p.m. Sunday to 426 Toby Drive to investigate a report of a verbal altercation.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 36-year-old Augusta woman, lying on the ground.

She said she had been struck by a vehicle driven by Keyunata Watson, of Millen, according to police.

The victim was flown to Augusta University in Augusta for treatment.

Police said Tuesday that Watson had turned herself in around 9 p.m. Monday.

She was booked into Jenkins County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to police.

CRIME | Wanted Aiken man charged in fatal July shooting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect charged for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

Latest News

Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.
2 Georgia law officers indicted in man’s 2016 shooting death
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Port Wentworth Forum
Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce hosts city council candidate forum
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce hosts city council candidate forum
Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce hosts city council candidate forum