New preschool helps address growing need in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Primrose preschool and daycare was unanimously approved by city council earlier this month.

“Everybody will tell you that Pooler needs more schools. Whether it’s through the school system, or if a charter school, or private school, we need more school choices,” says Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.

Now thanks to Adam and Nancy Martin, Pooler will soon have just that.

“We are brimming with excitement and we are very ready to share that here with all the residents in and around Pooler,” said Nancy Martin.

The Martin’s will be building the 12-hundred square-foot Primrose at Godley Station and Traders Way in Pooler.

A location they feel will allow them to best serve the community.

“It’s centrally located to the community. We feel like this is a great hub of activity, a lot of families moving into the area. That’s why we’re here is to serve the families and children of Pooler,” said Adam Martin.

Of course, being centrally located in a busy area of town does come with setbacks, in the form of traffic.

Something Pooler City Council insisted on addressing before approving its construction.

“Let’s be proactive instead of reactive. Let’s assume this school is filled up on day one, and I hope it will, I think it will. So, let’s work that it’s going to be that way, so we don’t have to be reactive,” said Councilwoman Williams.

Easing traffic on Godley Station by making it an entrance only, with an exit and another entrance off Traders Way.

A move the new owners were more than happy to comply with.

“We feel like by doing that we can better serve the community. By making decisions that are helpful with traffic flow, it’s just part of doing what we need to do. We’re glad to do it,” Adam Martin says.

Hopefully minimizing any distractions that might take away from what they hope this new school can offer.

“We believe it is important what they know, but it is equally important who they become,” said Nancy.

The school will serve children from infants up to pre-k and offer daycare as well as summer camps.

They hope if all goes to plan to have the new location open by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.