New season of “Start Up” to feature several Savannah businesses

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Start Up is a local public television program presented by DPTV. Last week, WTOC introduced you to Amphibian Air - a local flight training company that will be one of several local businesses featured on the new season of the PBS series.

The new season starts Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the Amphibian Air episode. Host and producer Gary Bredow joined Morning Break to talk about the new season that sheds some attention on the Coastal Empire.

For more about Start Up TV, click here.

