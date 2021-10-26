Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

QB changes possible for Georgia, Florida in Cocktail Party

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia and unranked Florida have unsettled quarterbacks situations heading into their annual rivalry football game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart insists he doesn’t know whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels will start against the Gators.

Bennett has started the last three games while Daniels recovers from a strained lat.

Florida coach Dan Mullen won’t definitively say whether Emory Jones or dynamic backup Anthony Richardson will start against Georgia’s vaunted defense.

Jones was benched in Florida’s 49-42 loss at LSU.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, right, is congratulated by Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson after...
Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.
Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media...
Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again