Savannah law firm holding First Responder Appreciation Day event at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah law firm Harris Lowry Manton LLP will once again be saying thank you to the area’s first responders Thursday, Oct. 28, which is National First Responder Appreciation Day.

Their event in Daffin Park will be a drive-thru event again this year. Police officers, firefighters and EMTs will not be able to gather in the park as they have in most years. But the firm’s staff will be giving out boxed lunches and t-shirts to first responders at the roundabout in Daffin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Mayor Van Johnson and members of City Council will help with the meal distribution, which for eight years has been Harris Lowry Manton’s way of giving back to those who serve the community every day.

“Our police officers, our firefighters, our first responders, our EMTs, those people are the backbone of the community. They’re so important to the community and really, they are under appreciated. It’s one day out of the year where we honor the people who put their lives on the line for our community and it’s our one way to say thank you to them. It’s a small thing to do, but our first responders are so important and we just want to make sure that we take one day out of the year to make them feel appreciated. Every year that we’ve done it, it’s gotten bigger and bigger. Unfortunately, a couple of years in the past, we’ve run out of t-shirts, which means we have a lot of people showing up. We’re happy that they are, so we made sure to get even more t-shirts this year, we’re going to have a record number of lunches, a record number of t-shirts we give out. So, we’re hopeful that we get everybody out there and we get a chance to say thank you to them,” said Steve Lowry, Partner with Harris Lowry Manton.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, in fact, it’s forecast to be a First Alert Weather Day. But the drive-thru will take place regardless of the weather.

