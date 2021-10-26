Suspect arrested for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting in June 2021 that happened in the parking lot of a Savannah shopping center.

According to police, 24-year-old Jamil Mahdi Jackson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was taken into custody on Oct. 25 by the U.S. Marshal’s on the related warrant.

Around 9 p.m. June 9, officers responded to the Home Depot store at 1910 E. Victory Drive and discovered a 19-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot graze.

According to police, the investigation determined that shots were fired in the parking lot during a confrontation with the victim and suspect, who did know each.

