Taking Care of Business: What’s for Dinner?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might’ve heard of a popular business, What’s for Dinner, selling take-home meals in the Coastal Empire.

They’ve had a rough year with COVID and recovering from a massive fire last September.

On his daughter’s birthday last September, What’s for Dinner owner David Weikert woke up to news that his business was involved in a fire.

“I looked at it and I said, “We’re going to have a bad week.’ Then, I come back an hour and a half later after I go and tell my wife, and it was just the whole building was engulfed and literally our original store was the only four walls not affected by fire,” Weikert said. All of that came after What’s for Dinner had to close a second location in Midtown at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“We were open for about two weeks when everything shut down with COVID. So, we immediately shut that one back down,” Weikert said.

They thought they were in a good place because business was actually up for them by 40 percent.

“As my wife says, we got 2020′d,” he said.

When it came time to reopen after the fire, things were slow. Menus were week to week instead of a month out, and they couldn’t get supplies for months.

“Every time I hit send on an order, I crossed my fingers to see what I’m going to get and what I’m not going to get,” Weikert said.

But through it all, Weikert says the community never stopped showing up.

“The first day we opened back in Sandfly, one of the customers said you’re so busy, it seems like they think you’re going to catch on fire again,” Weikert said.

Five and a half years in business has come with its struggles, but they’ve been back in full force since June.

“It just feels good to be back and working,” Weikert said.

With another location in Richmond Hill now, so they can keep serving What’s for Dinner and Taking Care of Business.

