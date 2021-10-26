TUESDAY | Cooler, clearer day is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Tuesday! Cooler, drier air is filtering into our region as we wake up and get out the door this morning. Temperatures range from the low to mid-60s around the Savannah metro; cooling into the upper 50s further inland.

It’s a dry morning.

Under wall-to-wall sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 70s by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 70s in many spots. A community, or two, southwest of Savannah could touch 80°. Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s, then upper 50s, this evening after sunset. You may want a lightly jacket if you have dinner plans.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s Wednesday morning and rebound into the low and mid-70s Wednesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

The risk of rain and severe storms increases Thursday; peaking between mid-morning and mid-morning or so. A few severe storms are possible and nearly everyone will get a period of stormy weather.

Cooler - and gradually clearer - weather builds in this Halloween weekend. Trick-or-treating looks dry and seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Have a great day,

Cutter

