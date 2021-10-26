Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Latest News

JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student
FDA vaccine advisers are meeting Tuesday to vote on emergency use authorization of Pfizer's...
Critical FDA vote for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition
Final section of the Golden Ray removed from the St. Simons Sound
Queen Elizabeth timeline