WTOC honored with two GABBY awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC team left the Georgia Association of Broadcaster’s GABCON annual convention this weekend with a little something extra in their luggage: awards and industry recognition for a job well done. WTOC won the awards, or GABBYs as they are affectionately known, in competition with its small/medium TV market peers.

The WTOC News team received a GABBY for Excellence in Broadcasting: Best Investigative Reporting Series, Small/Medium Market TV, and specifically for WTOC Investigates: The Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery . The News team also won Best Team Weather Coverage, Small/Medium Market TV, and specifically for WTOC Tornado Coverage.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) was founded in Savannah, Georgia by William T. Knight in July of 1934. Knight, incidentally, established WTOC as the first television station in Savannah in February of 1954, and the Knight family owned WTOC until they sold it to AFLAC in 1979. Today WTOC is part of Gray Television, which owns and operates stations in 101 markets.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.