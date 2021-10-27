Bluffton Fire celebrates opening of new fire station

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Population growth in one part of Beaufort County led to a brand new fire station being built and a fire crew moving over.

The new fire station, that had its grand opening Tuesday in Bluffton, wasted no time proving its worth - responding to a fire already Wednesday morning on its first full day of function.

The Bluffton Fire District says they put out the fire in about 30 minutes and nobody was hurt. A successful first day mission.

“The proof is in the pudding as I always say and yeah so we’re here and again a busy station, they’re running out of it and so it’s already paying off that we’re here,” said Captain Randy Hunter, Bluffton Fire District Public Information Officer.

While the grand opening was Tuesday, this project took a little longer than that.

“It’s been in the making for several years now, and like I said we’re planning five, 10, 15, 20 years out for our community needs as we grow.”

That growth he’s talking about is that of the Bluffton area, and residents are noticing it too!

“They are building many new developments where we are on new river side, so I’m excited about it, I like hearing the trucks go out. You feel safer,” said Bluffton resident Mary Lou Sodora.

As people like Mary Lou drive by the $3.5 million, 8,000 square foot facility, Hunter says there’s one particular thing to notice.

“You can see there’s also a Beaufort County EMS unit here which gives them a better response time in this area.”

He says the crew relocated to this building didn’t have that partnership in their last station, and it further improves community safety.

