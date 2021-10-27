Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

“Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Smaller retailers are bracing for the all-important holiday season.

The global supply chain has been buffeted by a multitude of problems, from factories having to close due to COVID-19 surges, a lack of containers to ship items in, backups at ports and warehouses, and a shortage of truckers.

While bigger retailers like Walmart and Target have the power to buy their own containers, use air freight and take other steps to make sure they get inventory, smaller retailers are at the mercy of their vendors, who are increasingly suspending delivery guarantees and sometimes not communicating at all.

Keeping The CSRA Open For Business!: Connect with local businesses

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect arrested for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

Latest News

Francis Haugen told British lawmakers that Facebook stokes online hate and extremism, fails to...
Facebook whistleblower says social platform 'making hate worse'
Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.
2 Georgia law officers indicted in man’s 2016 shooting death
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
A gunman killed 26-year-old Jo Acker and a 49-year-old man and injured three other people and a...
Family members mourn 26-year-old killed in Idaho mall shooting