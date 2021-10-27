Sky Cams
Cause still unknown for train crash that killed Georgia couple

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HELENA, Mont. - A preliminary report offers no clues on what triggered an Amtrak train derailment in Montana last month that killed a Georgia couple and injured dozens.

The report issued Tuesday said the train’s emergency brakes were activated and that Amtrak estimated the damage at more than $22 million.

However, an attorney for a passenger who is suing Amtrak and BNSF Railway said he wanted to learn more about the crash-worthiness of the train’s observation car.

And an attorney for a crew member said it appeared material underneath a section of track had given way.

The Amtrak train was going just under the speed limit at about 75 mph when it went off the track along a gradual curve, possibly ejecting passengers.

The train, carrying 141 passengers and 16 crew members, had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, with some tipping onto their sides.

Federal investigators say it could take a year or two to determine the cause of the crash.

Among the three people killed in the crash were Georgia couple Don and Margie Varnadoe, who were on a cross-country vacation to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

The Varnadoes had lived 45 years on St. Simons Island, home to about 15,000 people just over an hour’s drive south of Savannah.

Don Varnadoe sold real estate and his wife was a retired teacher and school administrator.

Also killed in the accident was Zachariah Schneider, 28, of Illinois.

