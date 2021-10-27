Sky Cams
Chatham County Police Department looking for child, suspects in child custody case

*
*(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a child and suspects in an interference with child custody case.

According to police, Rayden Bradley Baillie, 4, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 24. At this time, he is not believed to be in immediate danger.

The child is believed to be with Michelle and Anthony “Tony” Weber of Wilmington Island. The Webers are known to drive a 2017 Silver Nissan Murano with a “4 Ocean” sticker on the back windshield and a Tinker Bell sticker on the right rear passenger window, as well as a 2019 White Dodge Ram Crew Cab with “AT&T” in blue writing on the side of the truck.

They may also be driving a 1998 Ford Ranger with an “Alabama Roll Tide” front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call police immediately.

