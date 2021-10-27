COVID-19 cases dropping in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One community that saw COVID case numbers jump in the wake of the delta variant was Bulloch County.

Now, those numbers have dropped as sharply as they rose. But, many people say they’re not letting their guard down yet.

The line for COVID testing had one car Wednesday morning when it wrapped the block just weeks ago. People like Keyshia Rountree says COVID remains a concern.

“Working with kids, I’m constantly looking at the numbers and constantly making sure we’re following protocols,” Rountree said.

County leaders say numbers have trended in the right direction since summer. Two months ago, Bulloch County had more than 1,300 new cases per 100,000 people. One month ago, fewer than 200. This week down to 30.

Another positive is the decline in COVID patients hospitalized at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center. In late August, the patient load hovered at 70, one month ago, it was down to 29. This week, only five. But county leaders say it’s not the time to breathe a sigh of relief yet.

“Unfortunately, people have the mistaken mindset that ‘ok, we’re out in the clear.’ When that’s simply not the case,” said Lee Eckles with Bulloch County EMA.

He still urges people who can get the vaccine to get one to help reduce the virus spread. He says the community won’t be completely clear until enough people get vaccinated to eliminate the virus.

“But that’s what it took for small pox and polio.”

Keyshia and others just want to see the numbers continue dropping. However...

“We’re going into November, with the holidays coming up. I’m hoping we don’t see that surge again, but we’re definitely not out of the woods.”

Another positive sign - East Georgia Regional adjusted their visitor policy once again. Starting this week, they’re allowing two visitors per non-COVID patient.

