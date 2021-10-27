Sky Cams
DHEC training staff in preparation for pediatric vaccines

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable at some health department sites in order to train staff for upcoming vaccinations for children.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the training of their health department staff across the state so they would be “better equipped to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 5-11.”

Officials say vaccinations inside some of their health departments will be unavailable as a result of the training.

Locations in the Upstate and Lowcountry will have their training between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3

Health departments is the Midlands and PeeDee regions of the state will undergo training beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Health officials say vaccinations will still be available at mobile clinics.

DHEC says they do not anticipate shortages in vaccine supply and any previously scheduled community clinics or individual appointments will continue as scheduled.

Savannah doctor discusses COVID safety for the holiday season
