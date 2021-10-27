Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect charged for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student
3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community

Latest News

SPD warns of Georgia Power phone scam
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered severe storms, spotty heavy rain on Thursday
The 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival runs Oct. 23-30, 2021.
SCAD Alumni return for film festival, more tickets now available for weekend screenings
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill