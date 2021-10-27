Enmarket Arena construction remains on time, on budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Johnson, like so many others, was excited to announce the name of Savannah’s hockey team and to see all the progress that’s been made at the Enmarket Arena.

The mayor says construction on the arena has been on time and on budget. Remember this project is about two decades in the making and is the largest city project the City has done.

This arena has the potential to bring thousands of jobs to the area. Mayor Johnson says the opportunities are there and they want to make sure Savannahian’s get them first.

“We wanted to make sure people who live in Savannah had the opportunity to work on the arena and people lived in Savannah had the opportunity to work in the arena. We’re having a job here this weekend for people who are interested in working in the market arena which is Savannah’s newest arena. So the opportunities are there there is work available everywhere,” said Mayor Johnson.

The mayor also said the arena is an opportunity to connect the westside to downtown and attract additional business. The arena is scheduled to open January 2022.

