First Alert Weather Day: Scattered severe storms, spotty heavy rain on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong cold front and attached area of low pressure sweeps through the south and southeast over the next 48-hours; accompanied by a risk of severe weather.

A gorgeous Wednesday is in the forecast ahead of Thursday’s inclement weather. A few showers may pop-up and move in from the southwest late this evening and overnight.

The greatest risk of stormy weather and a risk of severe weather enters the forecast Thursday -

Stormy weather is mostly likely between late morning and late afternoon. A few lingering storms are possible until 9 p.m. or so east of Interstate 95. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Keep severe weather and ‘WTOC’ alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A front will be accompanies by scattered, to numerous, showers and storms between late morning and late afternoon Thursday. A few storms may be severe with wind gusts to 65 MPH and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/jifiQm7OrD — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 27, 2021

A cold front sweeps through early Friday morning with more showers and, perhaps, an isolated weak thunderstorm followed by cooler weather. The risk of severe weather ends Thursday evening.

A drier, cooler forecast takes-hold Friday afternoon into the weekend. Trick-or-treating looks mostly dry and seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday evenings.

