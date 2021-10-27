Georgia Southern University celebrating Homecoming week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 20,000 Georgia Southern University students have the chance to take part in Homecoming this week.

This week gives students a chance to get excited about their school.

Students lined up on the Statesboro campus this morning for T-shirts and other Homecoming 2021 gear. Organizers say they’ve had a busy week already with more on the schedule between now and Saturday and they’re glad to see students taking part.

“Homecoming is bigger than just the football game. Obviously, that’s an integral part. But it’s the most spirited time on the university campus for the entire year,” said Memory Littles, GSU Dir. of Student Activities.

Several student groups Wednesday morning were competing in a canned good contest that benefits the local food bank.

Homecoming includes a parade through campus this Friday afternoon and the game against Georgia State Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.

