Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals

Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday, March 19, 2015, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years after the “Greatest Show On Earth” shut down, officials are planning to bring back the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — without animal acts.

An announcement is expected sometime next year, according to Nicole Zimmerman, a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment Inc. of Ellenton, Florida.

The three-ring circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run.

Costly court battles with animal rights activists led circus officials to end elephant acts in 2016. Without the elephants, ticket sales declined. Officials also blamed increased railroad costs, and the rise of online games and videos, which made the “Greatest Show On Earth” not seem that great anymore.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which was behind many of the protests, said it is thrilled with the concept of a circus without animal acts.

“The exciting announcement sends a powerful message to the entire industry, something that PETA’s been saying for decades: Cruelty doesn’t belong in the circus or in any other form of entertainment,” the organization told the Herald-Tribune.

PETA and other groups maintained for years that the circus mistreated the animals featured in its shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect charged for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student
3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community

Latest News

Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Authorities to present findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat
Savannah package theft suspect.
Savannah Police warn of recent package thefts, working to ID suspects