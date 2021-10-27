Sky Cams
Hardeeville Police arrest man for sexual assault, kidnapping

Derrick Roseberry
Derrick Roseberry(Hardeeville Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Police Department has charged a man with sexual assault.

Police say they were called to a hotel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers and Detectives met with the victim who said they had been forced into a room and assaulted.

The victim told police the suspect then fled on foot from the scene. The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Derrick Roseberry.

Police obtained warrants and were able to arrest Roseberry at 10:45 a.m. Roseberry is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent), and Kidnapping.

Roseberry remains in the Jasper County Detention Center.

