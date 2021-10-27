Jasper Co. encouraging community to vote

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One Lowcountry county has an especially short ballot this year. In Jasper County the two Ridgeland council seat races are seeing candidates run unopposed.

It might not seem like there’s a whole lot to vote for this year, but the Director of the board of voter registration and elections says that voter turn out is still important.

“It’s important that voters continue to exercise the right that they have to vote. Although we don’t have oppositions on some elections when you’re dealing with municipalities, it’s important to show out for those that have decided to be on the ballot,” said Jeanine Bostick, Director of Jasper County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Only one person has voted so far. Bostick hopes that number increases drastically on November 2. She also thinks this is an opportunity first time voters should take advantage of to learn the ropes of voting.

“If this is your first time you know we have individuals just registering, you know this would be a good time to come out and cast your ballot as well to learn the process.”

