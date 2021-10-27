New assembly facility offers path to career success in Effingham County

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - After only moving into Effingham County a year ago, bicycle company Cannondale, a brand under Dorel Sports, announced a major expansion Wednesday.

County leaders say they’re most interested in the quality of the jobs rather than the number of them.

“It’s a great company, great environment and we’re really excited to have them here,” said Effingham County IDA CEO Brandt Herndon.

Herndon says getting Dorel Sports here was one thing, having them expand is another.

“It was a very competitive project. We put together a good team and luckily we won the project that allowed them to go from 700-thousand square-feet to a million square-feet.”

Adding on the 300-thousand square-feet and double their workforce to open a state-of-the-art assembly facility for Cannondale.

“So, it allows people who are working in that warehouse to increase their skills and move into an assembly job,” says Herndon.

In total, 60 new assembly jobs, which may not seem flashy but comes with a nice perk.

“Well, 60 jobs are great, but these are assembly jobs and distribution which is better paying than warehousing,” said Effingham Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps

He went on to say this new addition comes at a perfect time, right before the election, where an important referendum will be put to a vote.

“The importance of the E-Commerce Referendum is that it removes a competitive disadvantage that Effingham County faces now with an outdated income tax on e-commerce.”

Cripps says getting rid of this tax, which surrounding counties already have, may encourage more companies to do what Cannondale is doing in the County.

Leading by example and setting the tone for future growth.

“We just hope other companies will see the impact that Cannondale has here and say, ‘hey, lets take a look at Effingham when we have those assembly or manufacturing type jobs.’ So, we hope this will be a good trend in the right direction for us,” said Herndon.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also weighed in on today’s announced expansion saying quote,

“Cannondale’s decision to double their footprint in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs and to our unmatched logistics network, supported by our ports. I look forward to seeing the opportunities Cannondale will continue to create for hardworking Georgians.”

They hope to have the new facility open by the second half of 2022

If you are interested in a job with Cannondale

