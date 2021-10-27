Sky Cams
Savannah Police warn of recent package thefts, working to ID suspects

Savannah package theft suspect.
Savannah package theft suspect.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about an increase in package thefts that have been occurring in the city, and is also requesting assistance identifying the suspects.

As the holiday season approaches, the department says it’s beginning to see an increase in the number of package thefts reported. Package thefts tend to rise throughout the country during the holiday months as people begin to increase their online shopping.

Multiple suspects have been captured on surveillance footage removing packages from porches throughout the city.

Anyone with information on any of the subjects pictured should contact detectives at (912) 651-6994 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

