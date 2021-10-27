Sky Cams
SCAD Alumni return for film festival, more tickets now available for weekend screenings

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival enters its fifth day on Wednesday with events all over downtown Savannah.

On Wednesday alone, more than a dozen screenings and two panel discussions will be held.

One of the main events for Wednesday is the SCAD Alumni panel, which is an opportunity for alumni working in film and entertainment to share their experiences in the industry.

Featured alum Thomas Verdette will present his first documentary, Zero Gravity, on Thursday at the Film Festival. This will be the Southeast premiere of the film. Here’s a summary:

“A diverse group of middle-school students go on the journey of a lifetime when they compete in a nationwide tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station.”

There are also now more tickets available for screenings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Please visit the Savannah Box Office in person for ticket information, or click here.

