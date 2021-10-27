SCCPSS addresses rumored threats against area high schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System tells WTOC it is aware of rumored threats circulating on social media referring to either IHS or JHS, and some threats have named those different schools.

SCCPSS says they have taken precautions at each of its high schools that have IHS or JHS initials.

The following message was sent as an email to families at those schools Tuesday night and was followed up by a phone call from the principal Wednesday morning.

This is a precautionary safety message from your school. The SCCPSS Campus Police Department and other local Police Departments have become aware of a social media post that makes a threatening message toward our school. The matter is being fully investigated this evening and officers are working to identify the individual who generated the message. While we are not able to verify the credibility of the threat at this time, you will see a heightened security presence at school and student movement will be restricted throughout the day on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. These steps are being taken in an abundance of caution and in support of student and staff safety. School remains on our regular operational schedule. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank you for your support and understanding.

