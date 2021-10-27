Spooky sight returns to Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - Port Royal made some changes around town over the summer. One of the most noticeable changes was taking down a, let’s just say interesting, 1,000 pound metal statue. WTOC tracked it, or her, down as she may be making a comeback.

For 14 years the “Witchy Woman,” well she really doesn’t have a name, welcomed people into the town - or weirded them out.

“Some people think she’s spooky, scary, and maybe inappropriate for a main sign, so a lot of people do love her though,” said Town Manager Port Royal Van Willis.

Willis brought the 12-foot Witch Lady to the city over a decade ago and has admired her ever since.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you like her,” asked Jamie Ertle.

“I’m somewhere between 8 and 10, I think she’s cool,” replied Willis.

This Port Royal staple used to greet neighbors and visitors, but now she’s guarding garbage. But Willis wants to revive the rebar and rubber lady.

“Considering her aesthetic, Halloween might be an opportunity for her to make another temporary appearance somewhere in town.”

And he’s not the only one who says she fits Port Royal’s logo of Cool. Coastal. And far from ordinary.

“There’s nothing normal about this place. It’s weird, so no reason to take her away from us. We need her back,” said Ian Prouty from Port Royal.

